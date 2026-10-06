Opinion From calling for peace in Russia-Ukraine and beyond, Delhi is now working for it
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that, among the proposals Kyiv has received, India’s is the “most comprehensive”; President Putin has said PM Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”.
By all accounts, India has stepped into a more proactive role vis-à-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. Since the conflict began in February 2022, New Delhi has consistently urged restraint, with PM Narendra Modi saying to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that year that “this is not an era of war”. Now, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that, among the proposals Kyiv has received, India’s is the “most comprehensive”; President Putin has said PM Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”; and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has acknowledged that India has gone “beyond advocacy” and is talking to both sides. The shift from calling for peace to working for it is welcome. Delhi must build on it.
On this front, India’s interests align with those of the world. Strikes on ports and vessels by both Russia and Ukraine, two major grain exporters, have left farmers in both countries vulnerable and increased the risk of a global food shock. Minister Jaishankar referred to this a few days ago when he warned of a “major food crisis” in the coming months, in addition to the already significant fertiliser shortages caused by conflicts in Eastern Europe and West Asia. The Ukraine war has also disrupted European energy markets, while India’s purchases of Russian oil have strained ties with the US. An end to the war, or even a de-escalation, would ease such pressures.
Going forward, Delhi would do well to focus on specific issues such as grain and energy, rather than sweeping questions involving territory or security guarantees. Both sides have immediate and shared interests in these areas, which means something can be agreed upon without first resolving the harder questions. Even if it does not exert as much leverage over Ukraine or Russia as the US and China, respectively, India can demonstrate that it is actively working towards getting the warring parties to talk. A record of even-handed diplomacy would also answer critics who see India as too close to Russia, a relationship that has drawn scrutiny, not least over oil purchases, for nearly five years.