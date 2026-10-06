By all accounts, India has stepped into a more proactive role vis-à-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. Since the conflict began in February 2022, New Delhi has consistently urged restraint, with PM Narendra Modi saying to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that year that “this is not an era of war”. Now, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that, among the proposals Kyiv has received, India’s is the “most comprehensive”; President Putin has said PM Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”; and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has acknowledged that India has gone “beyond advocacy” and is talking to both sides. The shift from calling for peace to working for it is welcome. Delhi must build on it.

On this front, India’s interests align with those of the world. Strikes on ports and vessels by both Russia and Ukraine, two major grain exporters, have left farmers in both countries vulnerable and increased the risk of a global food shock. Minister Jaishankar referred to this a few days ago when he warned of a “major food crisis” in the coming months, in addition to the already significant fertiliser shortages caused by conflicts in Eastern Europe and West Asia. The Ukraine war has also disrupted European energy markets, while India’s purchases of Russian oil have strained ties with the US. An end to the war, or even a de-escalation, would ease such pressures.