Friends in need

If this year’s India-Russia summit was about rediscovering North in the bilateral relationship, the two sides are going the extra mile to make the effort. Visiting President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and unequivocally reiterated the importance of this old and storied friendship. Last year, the annual summit was not held because of Covid-19. This is only his second trip abroad since March 2020. The first was to Geneva for the summit with President Joe Biden in June. Two new layers of dialogue — between the foreign ministers and the defence ministers — now bolster the strategic partnership. The two countries have signed a contract for the manufacture of about six lakh AK-203 rifles, and a 10-year pact for military technology co-operation. Russia has reportedly shipped the first deliveries of the S-400 long range air defence systems, the agreement for which was signed in 2018, and India is determined not to back off from it despite the possibility of sanctions by the United States. The two sides want to see bilateral trade, stagnating at under $10 billion dollars, hit a target of $30 billion by 2025, and bilateral investment to reach $50 billion. Under the slew of agreements signed during the Russian leader’s visit to “widen the scope” of engagement, there appears to be the unstated understanding on both sides that each needs the other, and that the drift in bilateral ties needs to be arrested.