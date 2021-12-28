December 28, 1981, Forty Years Ago: No war pact

India has made it clear to Pakistan that a no-war pact between them could be in continuation and recognition of all elements of the Simla Agreement. The two countries could sign a no-war agreement provided Pakistan accepts the seven principles stipulated by India in an aide memoire to Pakistan. One of the important elements suggested by India for a no-war pact is that Pakistan should revert to bilateralism in all issues as provided for in the Simla Pact. Also Pakistan should take all steps to avert an arms race in the subcontinent. Adherence to non-alignment, respect for each other’s territorial integrity and settlement of all issues bilaterally were other key points of India’s missive. India is awaiting word from Pakistan about the dates of foreign minister Agha Shahi’s visit to Delhi.

Antony suspended The Congress (S) President Sharad Pawar has suspended the Kerala Pradesh Congress (S) committee (KPCC-S) chief A K Antony, the party working committee member Vyalar Ravi and their supporters from the primary membership of the party for joining hands with the Congress (I) to form a minister in the state. Pawar also said that he had suspended the entire KPCC (S). The decision on formation of a new KPCC (S) would be taken at the working committee meeting on January 7. Maruti’s equity Maruti has been allowed to seek foreign equity participation of up to 40 per cent of its working capital. This is a departure from the government’s earlier decision to not allow foreign capital in car manufacture. The government is believed to have told Maruti to go ahead with car manufacture and take up commercial vehicles later. This sets at rest speculation on the product mix for Maruti. The board of directors will meet next week to finalise proposals for a foreign tie-up.