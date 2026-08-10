Cumulative rainfall deficiency in the current southwest monsoon season (June-September) has reduced to 11.5 per cent, from 38 per cent in June and 22.8 per cent till July 15. The interesting part about this seeming turnaround is that the dreaded El Niño was only in a weak-to-moderate phase in June. Yet, not a single rain-bearing low-pressure system (LPS) was formed, as against a normal average of three stretching over 11 days for that month. July, by contrast, not only saw four LPSs develop (normal is three). It also recorded 24 LPS-active days (normal: 14). As a result, despite El Niño becoming a moderate-to-strong event, the month registered a 2.4 per cent all-India rainfall surplus. The monsoon situation thus, far from worsening (the India Meteorological Department had predicted below-normal precipitation for July), has revived.

That revival has also helped narrow the overall gap in progressive area sown under kharif crops from 20.8 per cent till the first week of July to 2.9 per cent at month-end. The rains post mid-July have boosted late plantings, including pulses, soyabean, sesamum and cotton, that were significantly lagging behind. Moreover, they have been lifesaving for the already sown crops facing moisture stress from the monsoon’s prolonged break. But for the recent showers, even those crops would have suffered stunted vegetative growth. In short, kharif hasn’t been the unmitigated disaster that many were fearing after a dry June and amid concerns over an intensifying El Niño. For now, things look manageable. Even in fertilisers, the shortages haven’t been dire. Production and imports of urea have, in fact, been higher in April-June 2026 over April-June 2025.