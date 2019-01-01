A year that started with his burning ambition but kept tripping him in his endeavours has finally given Virat Kohli what he has so desperately wanted: A famous win at a hallowed ground and a real chance at an overseas Test series win. Melbourne has put India just one Test away from a famous triumph in Australia and 2019 could be the year of coming of age of this young Indian team. At the start of 2018, they competed well but managed just one Test win in South Africa; in the middle, they floundered in England where they had their moments but repeatedly failed to cross the line. It was with this baggage that they arrived in Australia. But with the hosts weakened by the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, India have marched to two big wins.

They now have a team with which they can travel anywhere in the world with confidence. A fast bowling attack that is the world’s envy can cover up the batting that can be a bit iffy. But even here, the year has been kind: It has gradually helped them weed out the weaklings. Shikhar Dhawan fell out first, then M Vijay and KL Rahul, who hasn’t done much to own the opener’s spot, are now slipping out of contention. The future belongs to Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw — they will now have a chance to succeed or fail on their own terms.

The puzzle is falling in place. Cheteshwar Pujara always had the game but hasn’t quite achieved his true potential overseas — 2018 has changed that and he is now perched at the top, where he belongs. It’s not all been smooth sailing: Ajinkya Rahane has had his worst year but more good news has emerged from the feeder system. India A and the youth teams, carefully nurtured by Rahul Dravid, have enough quality to offer replacements if a batsman or a bowler stumbles at the top. It’s been a memorable year for Indian men on the cricket field.