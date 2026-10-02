With more than 300 GW of installed capacity, India ranks third globally in renewable-energy (RE) deployment. But this impressive growth has not always translated into green energy being available when demand is highest, particularly during the evening peak. As this newspaper reported on July 31, transmission constraints and the need to maintain grid security forced operators to curtail a significant amount of solar power-generated electricity during April to June. The Centre’s Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme tries to address this constraint by strengthening systems in states to evacuate up to 135 GW of renewable energy. The project will also add 50 GWh of battery energy storage.

Renewables, especially solar and wind power, have transformed the country’s energy basket, but their variability places new demands on transmission planning and storage. The new scheme is expected to address intermittency during peak hours and meet demand when the Sun is not shining. The emphasis on intra-state networks is particularly significant. Renewable projects are often concentrated in specific regions while demand is spread across cities, industries and rural areas within states. Strengthening the network’s last leg is crucial to ensuring that green power actually reaches consumers. The scheme has earmarked Rs 1,36,378 crore for transmission infrastructure. Its implementation will require learning from past experiences, which suggest that challenges are not restricted to drawing investment. A report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy tabled in Parliament in December last year, for instance, pointed out that issues related to right-of-way compensation — payment to landowners when high-voltage power transmission lines pass near their property — land acquisition and delays in environmental clearances are major hurdles in laying transmission lines.