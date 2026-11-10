Half way through the financial year, the Union government’s fiscal position presents a mixed picture. On the revenue side, recent data from the Controller General of Accounts shows that gross tax collections have grown at a subdued 6.1 per cent during April-September this year, marginally slower than the full year growth factored in the budget estimates. Disinvestment proceeds, though, are expected to exceed expectations, driven by the IDBI stake sale. On the expenditure side, capital spending by the Centre is showing signs of slowing down, while there is the growing likelihood of the subsidy bill exceeding initial estimates. Together, these trends raise the risk of a fiscal slippage this year.

Direct taxes have grown at a fairly healthy pace, corporate taxes more than personal income taxes. But the bigger drag has been due to excise revenue. Collections have fallen sharply due to the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel — revenue has been just Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year, as compared to Rs 1.38 lakh crore over the same period last year. But, according to ICRA, this could be “partly offset by excess collections on the customs duty front, which has expanded by a strong 16.5 per cent in H1 (first half) FY2027”. On disinvestment, so far the government has mopped up Rs 55,757 crore and another Rs 6,366 crore in asset monetisation. Add to this the government’s share in the IDBI stake sale — Fairfax Financial Holdings has been selected as the buyer for a 60.72 per cent stake in the bank for Rs 52,878 crore — and the target of Rs 80,000 crore this year is likely to be surpassed.