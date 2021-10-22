100 crore & counting

More than 70 per cent of the adult population of the world’s second most populous country has received at least one shot of the vaccine and over 30 per cent of those eligible have received both the jabs.

In March last year, when the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic, the most optimistic prediction was that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus would come in 18 months. On Thursday, as India crossed the milestone of 100-crore Covid vaccine shots, belying the predictions of a range of naysayers, it is difficult to overstate the triumph it represents in the battle against the virus — and in the realm of public health at large. More than 70 per cent of the adult population of the world’s second most populous country has received at least one shot of the vaccine and over 30 per cent of those eligible have received both the jabs. That this target was reached in less than 10 months after the vaccines were rolled out, without the rural-urban divide holding back distribution, is a marvellous achievement for India’s scientific, regulatory and administrative agencies under the Centre and the states, as it is for the countless vaccinators on the frontlines. Covid-19 has taken a devastating toll of lives, inflicted social turmoil, exacted economic costs. But it also galvanised scientists, medical experts and policymakers to push the frontiers of their disciplines and domains.