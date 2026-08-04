Medal hauls at Commonwealth Games aren’t always an accurate reflection of a country’s sporting prowess. The depth in competition in some events isn’t necessarily great, and a quality sportsperson doesn’t have to exert much to get on the podium. But even with that caveat, India’s performance in Glasgow is a step forward, especially when strong suits like shooting, wrestling, archery, hockey and badminton were not part of the truncated edition.

Athletics is one area where India’s standards have visibly risen. The competition was tougher than in many other sports, but several glass ceilings were broken. Gulveer Singh winning medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m — events traditionally a preserve of African runners — is heartening. Tejaswin Shankar finished on the decathlon podium a couple of days after withdrawing from the high jump due to a knee injury. Neeraj Chopra had to settle for the javelin silver medal, but Yash Vir Singh clinched bronze to show there is more than one Indian contender on the big stage.