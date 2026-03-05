Closer ties with countries like Canada will help India to not only tide over the current period of uncertainty but also lay the foundation of a future where India’s ties will be more robust and immune to geopolitical upheavals.

At a time when geopolitical alliances across the world are fracturing, India has stitched a deeper partnership with Canada, one of the world’s top economies and an energy powerhouse. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first visit to India has yielded a “landmark deal” between India and Canada, in the shape of a commercial agreement between Canada’s Cameco and India’s Department of Atomic Energy for the “long-term supply of uranium”. The move could contribute to India’s civil nuclear energy generation, clean energy transition objectives, and long-term energy security. The two sides signed eight government-to-government pacts and 24 MoUs or partnerships among universities and institutions in areas such as AI, healthcare, agriculture, and innovation.

Prominent among the other agreements is the relaunch of negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries. The terms of reference have been finalised and the two sides have expressed commitment to conclude the CEPA by the end of this year. This trade framework is expected to boost bilateral trade up from less than $9 billion at the end of the financial year 2025 to $50 billion by 2030. Another key development is the decision to establish the India-Canada Defence Dialogue. Apart from closer partnership on defence and energy, the two sides announced deeper people-to-people ties and collaboration on education and skilling. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Canada’s MITACS have signed an MoU to expand the Globalink Research Internship programme. This move is expected to enable approximately 300 Indian undergraduate students to undertake research placements at Canadian universities annually.