Without fear

On Tuesday, the Union Finance Ministry announced its decision to modify the 2015 framework on large value frauds, doing away with the “personal responsibility” of the managing director and the chief executive officer of public sector banks for large-value frauds. The government has now delegated powers to boards of banks to put in place suitable mechanisms for ensuring compliance with the various timelines laid out by the RBI and the CVC. With this decision, the government hopes to placate bankers who have been reluctant to take decisions for fear of being hauled up by the 3Cs — the CBI, CAG and CVC — if loans turn non-performing, even after appropriate appraisals. With the heads of several banks facing action, bankers have tended to play it safe — preferring not to act rather than risk retribution later — on grounds that the lines between genuine commercial failure and culpability were being blurred. This fear has made bankers cautious in loan disbursements, slowing credit flow in the economy. These fears have in the past also made banks reluctant to resolve their bad debts by taking haircuts for fear of being investigated either on the rationale or the quantum of the haircut by investigative agencies. The government hopes that with this modification and its stated intent to protect honest commercial decisions taken by bankers, and ensuring that distinction is made between genuine commercial failures and culpability, these fears will be eased and credit flow to the economy will pick up, stimulating economic activity.

Shifting the responsibility from bank MDs and CEOs to bank boards throws up the question — with whom does the final accountability lie? Wouldn’t altering public sector bank’s internal incentive structures to ensure proper risk assessment and monitoring be a more prudent approach? This requires deeper structural reforms in the public banking sphere. In the recent past, the government has taken steps to address bankers concerns. It had previously amended the Prevention of Corruption Act to ensure that prior permission is required before initiating investigation against a public officer. Further, in August last year, the CVC had formed the advisory board for banking frauds to examine bank frauds over Rs 50 crore and recommend action before an official inquiry begins. Will this move now allay fears?

Bankers need to be able to take decisions without fear. Doing away with the “personal responsibility” of bank MD or CEO does not go far enough. Doing away with the problem altogether requires either outright privatisation or lowering the level of government ownership in public sector banks below the threshold of 51 per cent (not retaining their public character). So far though, the government has not shown any intention of doing so.

