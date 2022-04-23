Living bridges

Johnson did not refer to Ukraine; nor did he criticise India in his separate presser. While Modi did not condemn the Russian invasion, he reiterated India’s call for an immediate ceasefire and underlined its emphasis on respect for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.

In modern diplomacy, optics may not always reflect the substance of the negotiations between leaders. But the public bonhomie that marked talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, is in tune with the expansive ambition that marks bilateral engagement and the rapid progress on a range of issues including trade, defence, advanced technologies, clean energy, climate change, and regional collaboration. Modi noted the special personal contribution of Johnson to the modernisation of bilateral relations. Johnson called the Indian PM a “khas dost” or a dear friend. Persistent prickliness marked the post colonial ties between the two governments until recently. But in the 75th year of independence, the unprecedented comfort level between the top leaders underlines the growing convergence of interests between Delhi and London and a serious political commitment to translate the shared interests into concrete outcomes. In the run-up to Johnson’s twice postponed visit, the international chatter was all about the differences on the war in Ukraine sinking the British PM’s visit. While the two leaders briefed each other on their respective views on the crisis, Indian officials say there was no pressure from Britain. In the joint press conference, Johnson did not refer to Ukraine; nor did he criticise India in his separate presser. While Modi did not condemn the Russian invasion, he reiterated India’s call for an immediate ceasefire and underlined its emphasis on respect for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.