scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

The Ideas Day

By linking Nari Shakti to national progress, roots to scaling heights, PM enlivens the idea of aspiration.

By: Editorial |
Updated: August 16, 2022 12:09:52 am
The PM spoke evocatively about the pride the nation must take in its own inheritance.

In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, his ninth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a long and large view. This was not a speech about schemes, programmes or plans, even though he mentioned several — from Swachhta Abhiyan to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Nal Se Jal to National Education Policy, ethanol blending to Covid vaccination drive. This was not about the problems and choices that crowd the nation’s present moment. This I-Day, instead, the prime ministerial viewfinder framed a country that has turned 75 and is moving towards its centenary. It captured big ideas of that journey. Of course, many of these ideas are not new, some have come up against hurdles in the past or lack of sincerity on the ground, others remained excluded from his rendition. But what was not in doubt was his attempt to re-enliven the ideas that he spoke about – by expanding one, or imparting greater urgency to another through a more vivid connect with the aam citizen. For instance, this was not the first mention of Naari Shakti, woman power, one of the themes he emphasised. It is constantly spoken of, seldom acted upon. But the PM called it “desh ki poonji (the wealth of the nation)”, and drew a link between giving the woman her rightful place and the nation’s ease in fulfilling the goals it sets itself in the next 25 years, the Amrit Kaal. This enunciation was powerful.

The PM spoke evocatively about the pride the nation must take in its own inheritance. “Jab ham apni dharti se judenge, tab hi toh ooncha udenge (we can fly truly high only when we have feet on our own ground)”. Only an India in touch with its roots can give “vishwa ke samadhan”, answers to the world’s problems, he said, be it indigenous solutions to climate change, or the crisis of family values. And that even as India feels the world’s gaze, it must liberate itself from psychological enslavement to the need for external validation — the affirmation should lie within. His mention of “vividhta (diversity)” was perfunctory, while he spoke feelingly of an aspirational society that is impatient for change even as it is in the throes of a “punar jagran (re-awakening)”.

But there was something missing, something lost, in the PM’s talk of “saamoohik chetna (collective consciousness)”, “sankalp (resolve)”, “samarthya (capability)”, and “anusandhan (innovation)”. There was no outreach to those who feel excluded or left out from the collective, as it is defined by the PM’s party and government, or those who are weak and need a leg-up to participate in the fulfilment of ambitious national goals. The PM’s emphasis on “nagrik ka kartavya (citizen’s duties)” also seemed to be the other side of a silence — on the government’s responsibility to be more compassionate and sensitive to the needs of those who aspire, first, to an unquestioned sense of belonging and inalienable community. It’s a thought, perhaps, that could be developed more in the PM’s next eloquent I-Day speech, as the nation moves a year closer to its centenary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:05:24 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement