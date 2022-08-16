The Ideas Day

In his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, his ninth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a long and large view. This was not a speech about schemes, programmes or plans, even though he mentioned several — from Swachhta Abhiyan to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Nal Se Jal to National Education Policy, ethanol blending to Covid vaccination drive. This was not about the problems and choices that crowd the nation’s present moment. This I-Day, instead, the prime ministerial viewfinder framed a country that has turned 75 and is moving towards its centenary. It captured big ideas of that journey. Of course, many of these ideas are not new, some have come up against hurdles in the past or lack of sincerity on the ground, others remained excluded from his rendition. But what was not in doubt was his attempt to re-enliven the ideas that he spoke about – by expanding one, or imparting greater urgency to another through a more vivid connect with the aam citizen. For instance, this was not the first mention of Naari Shakti, woman power, one of the themes he emphasised. It is constantly spoken of, seldom acted upon. But the PM called it “desh ki poonji (the wealth of the nation)”, and drew a link between giving the woman her rightful place and the nation’s ease in fulfilling the goals it sets itself in the next 25 years, the Amrit Kaal. This enunciation was powerful.