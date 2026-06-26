West Bengal has long grappled with significant levels of child undernutrition and anaemia among both children and women. Eggs remain one of the most effective, economical and familiar sources of protein.

The first budget of the Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal has drawn attention for two contrasting decisions on school nutrition. On the one hand, it has substantially increased the per-child allocation for mid-day meals, raising the material cost from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10, signalling a welcome recognition that better nutrition requires greater public investment. Yet the decision to hand the running of mid-day meals in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area to the religious organisation

ISKCON effectively excludes one of the staples from the menu — eggs. The defence by CM Adhikari — “You will get good food to eat. You will get pure food, nothing to worry about” — and by state education minister Dipak Burman — “There is no logic behind the idea that children must consume eggs, especially to fulfil their nutritional needs” — only exacerbates concerns. By imposing a vegetarian ideal in a culturally varied state, the move depletes the menu of one of the country’s most important welfare programmes.