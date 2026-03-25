Opinion In West Asia, Trump’s five-day pause offers first signs of de-escalation
Now that some room has opened up for diplomacy, Washington and Tehran must seize the opportunity to work towards a ceasefire
US President Donald Trump’s decision not to follow through on his 48-hour ultimatum — that it would attack power plants in Iran if Tehran refuses to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz — along with his announcement of a five-day pause, offers a glimmer of hope. The consequences of the threatened attack, coupled with Iran’s probable retaliation, targeting energy infrastructure and desalination plants across the Gulf, would be disastrous for the region and a global economy. India, heavily dependent on foreign energy imports, has also been severely impacted, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week underlined in Parliament the challenges that lie ahead. Of course, Trump’s pause is not a ceasefire, it applies only to the threat of attacks on Iran’s energy sites, and Israel isn’t a party to the discussions. Still, the pause offers the first signs of de-escalation since the conflict began. It must be built upon.
The prospect of a prolonged war may find favour with Israel’s leadership, but the same is not the case for the US and Iran. Trump’s hopes for a quick Venezuela-style victory have been dashed, and rising energy prices, now forcing Americans to pay more at the pump, have increased the political costs of war. Iran, too, has suffered heavy blows, extending beyond government and military targets. Civilian infrastructure in major cities such as Tehran and Isfahan is being hit every day. Now that some room has opened up for diplomacy, Washington and Tehran must seize the opportunity to work towards a ceasefire.
The trust deficit remains vast. Twice, the US has struck Iran while negotiations over its nuclear programme were underway. Their key demands remain far apart: The US insists that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains it has a sovereign right to enrich uranium. Tehran has called for the complete and permanent withdrawal of US forces from the region — something neither the US nor its Gulf partners will accept. In the immediate term, however, the priority must be a cessation of hostilities. Pakistan’s attempts to broker talks between the US and Iran — it does not recognise Israel — underscore that the US continues to see it as a player in West Asia and the Islamic world. But India need not be concerned — its ties with the US, Iran, and the Gulf states are structurally deeper and anchored in security, technology, and energy cooperation. Delhi should continue to press for diplomacy while keeping all channels open, as it has done so far.