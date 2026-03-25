US President Donald Trump’s decision not to follow through on his 48-hour ultimatum — that it would attack power plants in Iran if Tehran refuses to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz — along with his announcement of a five-day pause, offers a glimmer of hope. The consequences of the threatened attack, coupled with Iran’s probable retaliation, targeting energy infrastructure and desalination plants across the Gulf, would be disastrous for the region and a global economy. India, heavily dependent on foreign energy imports, has also been severely impacted, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week underlined in Parliament the challenges that lie ahead. Of course, Trump’s pause is not a ceasefire, it applies only to the threat of attacks on Iran’s energy sites, and Israel isn’t a party to the discussions. Still, the pause offers the first signs of de-escalation since the conflict began. It must be built upon.

The prospect of a prolonged war may find favour with Israel’s leadership, but the same is not the case for the US and Iran. Trump’s hopes for a quick Venezuela-style victory have been dashed, and rising energy prices, now forcing Americans to pay more at the pump, have increased the political costs of war. Iran, too, has suffered heavy blows, extending beyond government and military targets. Civilian infrastructure in major cities such as Tehran and Isfahan is being hit every day. Now that some room has opened up for diplomacy, Washington and Tehran must seize the opportunity to work towards a ceasefire.