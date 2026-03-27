HIS deadline looming, US President Donald Trump has submitted a 15-point plan to end the war in West Asia, said to have been delivered to Iran via Pakistan. Not surprisingly, officials in Iran have rejected it, submitting a counter-proposal of their own. Yet the fact that both sides appear to have established a channel of communication, amid the five-day “pause”, could be the starting point of a much-needed diplomatic process. That could be clutching at straws given Trump’s bellicose “get serious” message to Iran Thursday and orders to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the region. Trump insists he is engaging with “the right people” in Iran, while Iranian leaders say the US is “negotiating with itself”, and it is still unclear who is calling the shots in Iran. Since his father’s killing, Mojtaba Khamenei has been heard but not seen.

While the details of the plan are not yet public, its broad contours suggest a list of maximalist demands — particularly regarding Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and its nuclear weapons programme. More consequential, for now, is Trump’s claim that his regime-change objective has been accomplished — this may not describe the reality on the ground, but it creates political space for a negotiated exit. The key to any diplomatic off-ramp, however, will be the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s chokehold has strained global supply chains, driving up energy costs. Tehran’s counter-proposal includes the demand for international recognition of Iran’s “sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz”, while Trump demands that it be fully reopened. Resolving this impasse is essential. Without a consensus, there can be no durable framework for a long-term agreement.