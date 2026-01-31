Laws that carry harsh criminal penalties are justified because they protect citizens from harm and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for the injury they cause. It is precisely because they empower the state to take away the rights to life and liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution that they must be framed and deployed with the utmost care and address genuine harm. The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act (UFRA), passed in 2018 by the BJP state government — its penal provisions were made harsher last year — fails to meet these criteria. As an investigation by this newspaper has shown, the alleged instances of “forced conversions” the law sought to address have been few, and in a vast majority of the cases, they have not stood up to judicial scrutiny.

Of the 62 cases registered under the UFRA in the last seven years, The Indian Express obtained the court records of 51. Of these, only five have completed trials, and in all of them, the accused were acquitted. Seven more were dismissed during trial, and in the vast majority of the remaining cases – about 75 per cent – the accused have been granted bail. It is clear from court records that evidentiary standards have often not been met, consensual relationships criminalised, and there are procedural lapses in investigation and prosecution.