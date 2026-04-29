The defection of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP — including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Swati Maliwal — is part of three intertwined stories. The first is the meteoric rise and steady decline of the AAP itself, marked by successes but also by a steady erosion of the idealism it projected when it dramatically broke through the high entry barriers of the polity to become a viable party. Soon after it made its political debut in 2013, the party began to shed prominent members. Among other things, these departures pointed to the extreme centralisation of power within the AAP, and the weakness of its organisational structures and processes. But they did not seem to affect its electoral prospects in Delhi till the 2025 assembly election — it managed to build the “Delhi model”, showcasing successes in education and health. In Punjab, however, where acrimony with the Centre and its L-G is not a factor, as it was in Delhi, it has failed so far to showcase a new governance.

The AAP’s fall also takes place in a fraught context. Its slide speaks of its bruising battle with the Centre’s ruling party. Since 2014, the BJP has been politically dominant and it seeks to subdue and conquer all spaces. Investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are often seen to be weaponised to target Opposition leaders selectively and disproportionately, many of whom are given a reprieve and/or positions of power if they cross over to the ruling party. Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena and NCP were sliced into two, has showcased this politics of “tod phod (destruction)”. The AAP and its leadership have arguably borne the brunt of this politics: In the months leading up to the Delhi assembly election, its top leaders were jailed without bail in the so-called excise scam.