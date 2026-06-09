The Supreme Court saying that keeping alive a marriage which is “already decayed and is decomposing day by day” serves neither the couple nor society is an important intervention in what is often one of the most bitter and wearying legal processes. The two-judge bench that was ruling on the case of a couple that has been living separately for 15 years said that asking them to live together after they’ve been estranged for so long would amount to “cruelty to both the parties”. In thus framing the issue, the Court has underlined the need for a more nuanced approach to the complex issue of marital breakdown.

While the laws in their present form offer two paths to legal separation — mutual consent (no-fault) and contested (fault-based) — the Supreme Court has periodically used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 (1) to widen the framework of divorce and bring in the concept of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” (IBM). In 2006, while ruling on Naveen Kohli vs Neelu Kohli, it urged the government to “seriously consider bringing an amendment in the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 to incorporate irretrievable breakdown of marriage as a ground for the grant of divorce”. The concerns animating the Court cannot be dismissed: A protracted legal battle can take a toll on the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of the parties involved. The financial implications, too, are often serious. As the Court has rightly said, to prolong an estranged couple’s agony because their case does not meet the criteria laid out in the law amounts to “perpetuity of marriage on paper”.