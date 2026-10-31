Yet again, the outcome of an election reflects the fragmented political landscape in Israel. Neither of the blocs, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his principal challenger Gadi Eisenkot, have secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. Coalition negotiations could take weeks, but at least two things are already clear. One, Netanyahu has not been decisively rejected by Israel’s deeply divided electorate in the first election held since Hamas’s horrific terror attack, which the opposition had sought to turn into a referendum on security failures on his watch. His Likud party has won 27 seats, while his bloc, which includes several far-right parties, has secured 53. At the same time, it would be difficult to interpret this as a mandate for him. The bigger story, perhaps, is the 19 seats won by the Arab parties — the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra’am) — an all-time high and almost double their current tally of 10. This makes the Arab community, which makes up one-fifth of Israel’s population, and which seems to have largely voted for political partnership with the Jewish community, pivotal to any attempt at government formation.

Netanyahu’s hostility towards the Arab parties is well known, and Eisenkot, during his campaign, ruled out partnering with them, citing deep differences over issues such as national security and Gaza. An alliance between Netanyahu and Eisenkot to form a national unity government also appears highly unlikely. All possibilities remain irresolute on the table, including another election, with Netanyahu continuing as caretaker PM in the interim. This election, therefore, has revealed both the persistence of frozen political faultlines and the difficult possibilities of new alignments. Beyond the immediate jostling for power, too, the openings for change are hemmed in by challenges.