Against the backdrop of an uneasy phase in India-US relations over the past year or so, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India signalled reassurance to New Delhi that Washington remains committed to a long-term strategic partnership. He sought to convey that recent US actions (related to tariffs and visas, for instance) were not aimed at India, but were part of a broader effort to rebalance US trade and modernise the American immigration system. “The relationship continues to be strong… by the end of this administration, it will be stronger than it’s ever been,” Rubio said. He also attempted to address the Pakistan question, stressing that US engagement with “other countries” at a “tactical” level would not come at the expense of close ties with India. For its part, New Delhi articulated its position clearly, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlining a five-point framework on regional and global issues: Dialogue and diplomacy, safe and unimpeded maritime commerce, adherence to international law, opposition to the weaponisation of market access and resources, and the importance of trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains.

At the heart of Rubio’s visit was the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, which unveiled major initiatives in maritime surveillance, port infrastructure, critical minerals and energy security. Yet the larger geopolitical context raises questions about the future trajectory of the grouping. The growing rapprochement between the US and China following President Donald Trump’s recent summit with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, coupled with signs that Washington may be recalibrating its military priorities away from the Indo-Pacific to West Asia, calls for a reassessment of an alliance originally conceived to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific by countering China’s expanding influence. The fundamentally competitive nature of India’s relationship with a growing China is unlikely to change, and managing the changing realities will test Indian diplomacy.