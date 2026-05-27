Remember the mid-2000s, when social media was the breakthrough technology, and the conversation around “connecting people” on the World Wide Web was mostly optimism and sunshine? A couple of decades later, the story has changed to screen addictions and digital detox and “guardrails”. The Indian start-up ecosystem has its own share of fairy tales running into reality checks. Initially, food delivery, ride-sharing, service and quick commerce apps were seen as delivering convenience without consequences. It’s becoming increasingly clear, though, that the abundance of cheap labour is the backbone of these “innovations”.

A new entrant, CarryMen, a Delhi-based start-up, offers customers in Lajpat Nagar market a respite from carrying bags, standing in queues and other forms of tedium — all for around Rs 100/per hour. As a part-time job, it may not be too bad. But past experience shows that the fairy tale ends when apps scale. Even if it ends up as a win-win, something could be lost.