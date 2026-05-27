Opinion In Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, with bag butlers, the haves are outsourcing the art of living
Now, thanks to another app, you don't even need to carry your own bag while shopping. Life is shorn of its texture, its rough edges.
Remember the mid-2000s, when social media was the breakthrough technology, and the conversation around “connecting people” on the World Wide Web was mostly optimism and sunshine? A couple of decades later, the story has changed to screen addictions and digital detox and “guardrails”. The Indian start-up ecosystem has its own share of fairy tales running into reality checks. Initially, food delivery, ride-sharing, service and quick commerce apps were seen as delivering convenience without consequences. It’s becoming increasingly clear, though, that the abundance of cheap labour is the backbone of these “innovations”.
A new entrant, CarryMen, a Delhi-based start-up, offers customers in Lajpat Nagar market a respite from carrying bags, standing in queues and other forms of tedium — all for around Rs 100/per hour. As a part-time job, it may not be too bad. But past experience shows that the fairy tale ends when apps scale. Even if it ends up as a win-win, something could be lost.
The urban Indians of means have outsourced and privatised a lot of their lives. An algorithm all but chooses what you will eat on an app; the frustration of finding an auto or a cab is gone, as is trying to find an electrician or plumber at short notice. And now, you don’t need to even carry your own bag while shopping. Life is shorn of its texture, its rough edges. No worries, though. There’s probably someone coming up with an app to simulate actually living in the city.