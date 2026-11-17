Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila this week to participate in intergovernmental forums — ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit — that bring together nations of a region in flux. China has been doubling down on military and economic coercion and its grey-zone tactics. At the same time, traditional US security guarantees in Asia can no longer be taken for granted due to the “America First” doctrine and its military entanglements in Eastern Europe and West Asia. Two further developments frame the break from the past. One is the deepening “no-limits partnership” between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The other is the Trump administration’s seemingly accommodating approach to Beijing and Moscow, which will culminate in a first-of-its-kind trilateral summit in Shenzhen. These shifts sharpen the challenges New Delhi faces going into a diplomacy-packed week, particularly given its stated commitment, in the Prime Minister’s departure statement, to “a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific”.

For India, two meetings stand out as central to Asia’s economic and security architecture, and to its own role in it. The first is ASEAN. India has made considerable inroads, sustaining defence, intelligence and naval cooperation with key members, but the full potential remains untapped. Bilateral trade of $128.37 billion in 2025-26 is modest given the size of the two economies, and it pales next to ASEAN-China trade, which surpassed $1 trillion in 2025. Deeper engagement could indeed help India balance China, strengthen maritime security and diversify supply chains. The second meeting is that of the Quad, a grouping whose relevance for India has been persistently questioned. But even without a leaders’ summit in more than two years, ministerial consultations have continued, as has cooperation on maritime, technological, climate and cybersecurity issues. Just as important, the Quad gives New Delhi a platform to initiate a reboot of ties with Washington and deepen those with Japan and Australia, both of which share its concern about an expansionist China.