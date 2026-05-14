The colour may be gone, but the crunch will stay. That is the resolve of Calbee, a Japanese snack maker known as much for its colourful packaging as for the taste of its shrimp chips and potato sticks. With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz experiencing severe disruption and the supply of hydrocarbons and specialised industrial minerals, among the hardest hit is the supermarket’s munchies aisle — largely because the packaging for these products, dependent on petroleum-derived chemicals, is becoming more difficult to manufacture. Calbee’s workaround — it has been hit by a shortage of printing ink — is to go black and white.

Even before the war hit the supply of pigment categories like Phthalocyanine blues and greens and Azo reds, oranges and yellows, the great colour disruption was underway. Whether because of climate change, geopolitical upheavals or the Covid disruption, global supply chains for paints and inks were being reshaped by sudden shortages.