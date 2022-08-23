Imran’s gambit

The political turmoil in Pakistan that began with Imran Khan’s allegation that he had been removed as prime minister by a US-hatched conspiracy has escalated. The former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been booked under the country’s anti-terror law after he spoke at a public meeting asking the army to side with him in his battle to return as prime minister, though what exactly attracts the terrorism charge is still unclear. A court has granted him protection from arrest until August 25. An aide was arrested last week for comments allegedly seeking to incite a mutiny in the army. The present turbulence reflects a recurring theme in Pakistan’s politics — the army is still the final decider of political fortunes. Khan has now given this situation an ironic twist. Elected by the strenuous efforts of the army and the ISI — they worked overtime to engineer his victory — Khan has now turned against his 2018 benefactors. By appealing to the “neutrals” — Khan’s term for the military establishment — to support him, the ousted PM is now playing to the tensions within the army. General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire as army chief in November this year. Khan has, more or less, accused Bajwa of being a key player in his removal, and wants to see his back to ensure his own return, electorally or otherwise. Khan and his followers claim that many in the army’s middle rungs support him, not their own chief.