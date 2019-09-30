Monsoon bounty

Every monsoon is different. This one’s been even more so. In June, the country registered an average area-weighted rainfall deficiency of 32.8 per cent and it seemed this season would conform to the textbook case of an El Nino year, similar to 2002, 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2016. All those years had witnessed the abnormal warming of the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean waters, known to impact rains in India during the monsoon season from June to September. With most global weather models predicting El Nino conditions, which had set in from roughly September 2018, to last at least till the first half of this monsoon season, a drought looked inevitable. And coming on top of an extended dry spell right from October through an excruciatingly hot summer, the return of food inflation appeared to present the re-elected Narendra Modi government with its first major challenge.

Then the tide turned. In July, the rainfall was 4.6 per cent higher than the historical long-period average. In August, the surplus was even higher at 15.3 per cent. And in the current month, not only has rainfall been a whopping 44.6 per cent above normal so far, but it may also end up being the wettest September in 102 years! The Meteorological Department, which had forecast a just-about “normal” monsoon while suggesting a 47 per cent probability of below normal/deficient rainfall even as late as on May 31, is now saying that its withdrawal phase may commence “only in the second week of October”. Meanwhile, there are reports about large-scale damage to the standing kharif crop that is in late-maturity stage, if not ready for harvesting. Farmers, in other words, are suffering this time from too much rain. Worse, they aren’t stopping when clear skies are what farmers would want at present. In all likelihood, the kharif harvest will be a less than a bumper one.

The big consolation, however, is the excess rains have helped substantially recharge the groundwater table and aquifers. Moreover, water levels in the country’s 107 important reservoirs are 86.6 per cent of their full capacities, as against their 10-year average of 71.80 per cent at this time. So, even assuming some setback during kharif, a bumper winter-spring rabi crop is definitely in the offing. That would be great news, especially when there are indications of a price recovery in many crops from their lows. One hopes the government does not do things to artificially suppress prices, like the recent onion exports ban. Rather, this is the time to dismantle all controls on marketing, movement, stocking and exports of farm produce that are an anathema to liberalisation. There’s no better antidote to the economic slowdown today than higher farm incomes.