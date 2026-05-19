If Socrates was right when he remarked in the Phaedo that “Philosophy is training for death”, it is perhaps not too much of a leap to imagine that literature can be a guide in the afterlife. A group of researchers, including academics from the University of Barcelona and the Free University of Berlin, have found a fragment from the Iliad buried with a mummy from Roman-era Egypt. The elaborate tombs of Egyptian royalty and nobility often have texts, but these are usually more practical guides on navigating life after death — the Book of the Dead, for example. Homer’s epic, though, is a little more poetic: “Now the wind scatters the old leaves across the earth, now the living timber bursts with the new buds and spring comes round again. And so with men: as one generation comes to life, another dies away.”

There is a sociological explanation for the fragment of the epic interred in the tomb. With the beginning of the Ptolemaic age after Alexander’s invasion of Egypt, religious customs — especially funeral rites and mummification — evolved, and many of Greek origin may have wanted to preserve their Hellenistic roots. The Iliad, in such a context, becomes a religious text.