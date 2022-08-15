I-day, Her Day

As India turns 75, it offers a vantage point to trace the journey of a nation written off at birth as too poor, too unequal, too illiterate. It has defied tremendous scepticism and magnificent odds to come far — and not far enough. Today brings a moment to look back at both the accomplishments and the failures of a diverse people travelling together, as they shape their different and common destinies. It is the time, also, to stand on tiptoe and look ahead — at India@100. What will it be, how should it be? While there can be different answers to this question, one thing is certain: The country of the future must learn to give greater space and more power to its women. Not as state benevolence or government largesse, not as a benefit flowing from the “women’s empowerment” scheme. The woman is already a beneficiary, among others, of the development programme, and political parties are making more of a point of counting her in because they have been quick to notice that female turnouts are overtaking those of men. But the woman, now and in the future, is not merely the voter and the labharthi. She must be addressed and listened to and made room for at the top, because that is her right. And because her right to freedom and equality has not been fully acknowledged, from the early afterglow of independence, when the nation forgot its founding mothers — and sisters and daughters, too — while raising a toast to its founding fathers, to this day, 75 years later.