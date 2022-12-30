scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

House of poetry: Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Hooda’s jugalbandi is a reminder of the delights of a well-functioning legislature

This is not the first time that poetry, couplets or a well-told anecdote or parable have made its way to a state assembly or Parliament. In an age where too many politicians prefer talking down from a pedestal, it is good to be reminded that politics can be poetry too.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder Hooda, Haryana Assembly, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe exchange between Hooda and Khattar began with the former demanding a discussion on liquor smuggling, and then insisting that the CM act on sugarcane farmers' distress due to rising input costs.
House of poetry: Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Hooda's jugalbandi is a reminder of the delights of a well-functioning legislature
Any lover of poetry will tell you, rhyme does not need a reason. And a point made in verse, however terse, adds a layer of civility to even the most combative of conversations. The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday turned into a mini kavi sammelan as two political heavyweights engaged in a battle of wits by reciting poems to and at each other. At a time when the cut and thrust of political debate so often descends into name-calling and vitriol, the soft barbs that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda threw at each other, show that while politics can be combative, it doesn’t need to be crass.

The exchange between Hooda and Khattar began with the former demanding a discussion on liquor smuggling, and then insisting that the CM act on sugarcane farmers’ distress due to rising input costs. When Khattar stalled the demand by saying a committee would look into it, Hooda hit him with the first few lines of rhyme — “Chaman ko raund daala jinhone apne pairon se, vahi daawa kar rahe hain is chaman ki rehnumayi ka”. Khattar responded to the accusation of being untrustworthy with a quote from a poem as well, implying that he did not make promises he couldn’t keep, and he didn’t raise himself up by pulling others down. On and on it went, this wielding of verse as a repartee. At one point, the Speaker stopped interruptions because, well, such a good show must go on.

The professional politician is the easiest target — as she should be — in a democracy. But when legislatures function well, the best the political class has to offer is often on display. This is not the first time that poetry, couplets or a well-told anecdote or parable has made its way to a state assembly or Parliament. In an age where too many politicians prefer talking down from a pedestal, it is good to be reminded that politics can be poetry too.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 06:40 IST
