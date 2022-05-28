Hounding of Aryan

The dropping of all charges against Aryan Khan and five others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a raid on the passengers of a cruise ship is well deserved ignominy for the central investigating agency. Ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, which saw several central investigation agencies launch parallel investigations on the premise that Mumbai Police had not covered all angles to the case, the NCB had apparently assigned itself the task of dismantling the “Bollywood drug citadel”. Red flags should have gone up in Delhi then, and the fact that they didn’t may have had more than a little to do with Maharashtra being an Opposition-ruled state, and the imminence of an election in Bihar, Rajput’s home state. No attempt was made, therefore, to rein in Sameer Wankhede, then the local head of the NCB, from his celebrity hunt. The October 2021 raid at the Mumbai port jetty from where Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was about to board a cruise boat to Goa, appeared prompted by the rush to make a “high value” arrest. At the time, no drugs were found on him, and no test was conducted to ascertain if he or any of the others had used any narcotic substance. The entire case that Khan not only did drugs, but was also a part of a narcotics trafficking ring, rested on WhatsApp chats between him and his friends. Procedural flaws came to light, with serious questions raised on the credibility of at least two of the panch witnesses. The whole episode reeked of a campaign to take Khan down. Clearly, no lessons had been learnt from the stinging rebuke the Bombay High Court had delivered on the case contrived against Rhea Chakraborty, while granting the young actor bail.