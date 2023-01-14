Hockey World Cup, this time in Odisha

Awe-inducing drone-shot aerial photographs of Odisha venues for the Hockey World Cup will look fetching not just on glitzy brochures. They are poster frames of the emergence of hockey in a state of India which is branding itself as the reinvigorated sport’s spiritual home. It’s not just state-of-the-art infrastructure that Odisha is offering to hockey. It’s a complete repackaging with the state’s name on India jerseys, and an entire brand recall for a part of the country that’s putting sport front and centre. The World Cup is merely an occasion, for Odisha has enviable sporting infrastructure in other sports too — track and field, badminton, shooting, football and rugby. The truest signs of development, though, are the 17 artificial turfs in Sundergarh district, one in each block, that are training hundreds of potential hockey stars for the future.

Not just Sundergarh, a nursery for hockey players, but even Rourkela has four within a radius of two-odd km — two each at the Panposh academy and Birsa Munda Stadium. At Kadobahal village, for instance, there’s a brand-new turf a stone’s throw away from the ground where India defender Nilam Xess began his journey. Similarly, last Monday, Panposh got two new turfs on which 180 trainees learn the basics of the game everyday. In the invite that has gone out to chief ministers of all states for the opening ceremony is a subtle pride for what a sport-serious state can achieve if it puts its mind to it.

Of course, to truly take off, hockey needs dedicated people, smart coaching and scouting brains and the investment of ideas for players. And while Odisha is using hockey to make a political statement, the best hopes are that those stunning drone shot pictures prod other states to support sport in their backyards as well.