When shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan was at the peak of his career, a wealthy American admirer offered him a chance to settle in the US. Khan said, “But where will you get the Ganga from?” The matter was settled. Khan’s music could travel anywhere, but he remained anchored to his favourite city, “Banaras”, whose rituals, rhythms and piping hot kachoris from Kulsum Halwai shaped him as a musician.

But the city has struggled to protect the home Khan left behind. The demolition of a portion of Khan’s 90-year-old disputed ancestral home by his grandson, Mohammad Sibtain, is a reminder of how fragile the legacy of India’s greatest musicians can be. Sibtain says the structure was dilapidated and unsafe, and that he planned to dedicate part of the ground floor of the house to a museum dedicated to the Bharat Ratna musician, in collaboration with the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC). While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP, the VMC has said it had not received the family’s request yet for a museum and had no role to play in the demolition.