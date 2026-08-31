The Himalayan mountain system is the ecological mainstay of large parts of the Indian Subcontinent. It is the wellspring of rivers and shapes the monsoon. Its forests support biodiversity, and the region is home to several pilgrimage centres. However, the range has become increasingly fragile in recent years. The mounting toll of the flash floods that struck Nepal last week after a glacier collapse near the country’s border with China sent torrents of water down the Bhote Koshi River is a grim reminder of the region’s precarity. It underscores how a disturbance in higher altitudes can swiftly become a downstream catastrophe.

Several studies, including IPCC reports, have documented the retreat of glaciers in the rapidly warming Himalaya. The meltwater accumulates in glacial lakes, many of which are held back by unstable dams of boulders. These lakes can suddenly burst, sending enormous volumes of water and debris down narrow valleys. Landslides, avalanches and erratic rainfall can trigger cascading events. The Nepal disaster appears to have involved an ice-and-rock avalanche. It is not an isolated incident. A glacial lake outburst in Nepal’s Everest region led to massive flooding two years ago. A 2021 study by scientists from IIT Roorkee, IISc Bengaluru, University of Dayton, University of Graz, and the Universities of Zurich and Geneva flagged instability around South Lhonak Lake in Sikkim. The warning went largely unheeded — the lake burst two years later, killing at least 50 people.