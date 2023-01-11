scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Hijab row: Lessons from Udupi

Shift of Muslim women students to private pre-university colleges, but fall in government college enrollment is troubling

The hijab ban did not affect exam attendance in Udupi last year. Even more hearteningly, the overall enrollment of Muslim women hasn’t fallen.
Listen to this article
Hijab row: Lessons from Udupi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

About this time last year, when Karnataka’s Udupi district was stricken by the hijab row, colleges and universities in the state were witnessing a significant development. Classrooms were registering a steady increase in the number of Muslim women students. The percentage of women from the community, aged 18-23 years, attending colleges and universities had gone up from 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017-18. It was feared that the state government’s heavy-handed decision to ban headscarves in educational institutions would hurt the confidence of the young women and roll back this educational efflorescence. The youngsters, however, stood firm in face of difficult odds: They challenged the order, first, in the Karnataka High Court and then, in the Supreme Court. In October last year, a two-judge bench of the apex court could not come to a unanimous decision on the matter — it will now be decided by a larger bench that has not yet been constituted. But, as a report in this newspaper on Sunday shows, the judicial impasse and the charged atmosphere have not dented the enthusiasm for academic learning amongst Muslim women in Karnataka, especially in the region that was the epicentre of the controversy.

The hijab ban did not affect exam attendance in Udupi last year. Even more hearteningly, the overall enrollment of Muslim women hasn’t fallen. There is, however, a notable shift: The number of women students from the community who attend government pre-university colleges (PUC) has come down by half from last year. This has been offset by an increase in their enrolment across private (or unaided) PUCs in the district.

Not every student, however, can afford education in a private college. It is troubling, therefore, that Muslim women’s enrollment in Udupi’s government PUCs in 2022-23 was the lowest in five years. Karnataka’s Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh said that the government will probe these figures. For starters, he would do well to ignore the comments of his party colleague and Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat who has ascribed the decline to a conspiracy by organisations such as the PFI. A more worthwhile response would be to think of ways to make the state more sensitive to the aspirations and concerns of students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s conduct in assembly is unseemly; ill serves hi...
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s conduct in assembly is unseemly; ill serves hi...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 06:20 IST
Next Story

Teen acid attack victim now fears stepping out alone

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close