Hijab row: Lessons from Udupi

About this time last year, when Karnataka’s Udupi district was stricken by the hijab row, colleges and universities in the state were witnessing a significant development. Classrooms were registering a steady increase in the number of Muslim women students. The percentage of women from the community, aged 18-23 years, attending colleges and universities had gone up from 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017-18. It was feared that the state government’s heavy-handed decision to ban headscarves in educational institutions would hurt the confidence of the young women and roll back this educational efflorescence. The youngsters, however, stood firm in face of difficult odds: They challenged the order, first, in the Karnataka High Court and then, in the Supreme Court. In October last year, a two-judge bench of the apex court could not come to a unanimous decision on the matter — it will now be decided by a larger bench that has not yet been constituted. But, as a report in this newspaper on Sunday shows, the judicial impasse and the charged atmosphere have not dented the enthusiasm for academic learning amongst Muslim women in Karnataka, especially in the region that was the epicentre of the controversy.