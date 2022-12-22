High rate of defaults in education loans: A worrying sign for poor students

Data obtained under the Right to Information Act has thrown up some worrying trends about education loans in the country. As this newspaper reported on Wednesday, about 8 per cent of all education loans disbursed by 12 public sector banks (PSBs), where repayments have started, have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs or loans that never get repaid). This level of NPAs is higher than the overall NPAs in the banking system. Worse, still, is the revelation that a bulk of the defaults in the education loan portfolio of banks comprises low-value education loans (that is, loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh). There is a glaring gap between the default rate for loans disbursed to students in premier institutes — such as the IITs, IIMs, NITs and AIIMS — as compared to those in secondary institutes. If one takes into consideration just four PSBs — State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank — that account for 65 per cent of the total loan portfolio among PSBs, the default rate for education loans to students in premier institutes is 0.45 per cent, while the overall average of defaults is more than ten-times of that at 4.7 per cent.