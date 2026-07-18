Rising temperatures are keeping Indians up at night. A recent study by a US-based climate advocacy group, which assessed the loss of sleeping hours in over 1,300 cities across the world, has found that the average person has lost nearly 56 hours of sleep annually between 2020 and 2025 due to unusually high night-time temperatures. At least 10 per cent of this sleep loss is directly attributable to climate change. In some of India’s largest cities, people are losing significantly more sleep than the global average, from 93 hours in Chennai to 84 hours in Mumbai and 67 hours in Delhi. As summers get longer, hotter and more humid, these findings should be seen as a warning. Sleep is often treated as an individual problem to be fixed with better lifestyle choices. But when the environment makes rest difficult, sleep becomes a public health challenge.

Heat is just one of the factors that is causing Indians to toss and turn in their beds. A review of literature on sleep disorders, published last year in the Indian Journal of Public Health, found a widespread prevalence of sleep disorders across India. Sleep loss/deprivation connected to rapidly changing lifestyles, excessive screen time, social-media addiction, erratic eating habits and shift-based work schedules compound the challenges. Sleep is essential for cellular repair, immune function and regulating inflammation. Even modest reductions in sleep, when repeated over weeks or months, can have lasting effects, with chronic sleep deprivation being associated with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, obesity and cognitive impairment, while also reducing workplace productivity and increasing the risk of accidents.