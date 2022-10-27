Healthy boundaries: Lessons to learn from cats

If anything, the lesson to draw from the study’s conclusion is that to have a cat’s self-possession and ability to shut out the irrelevant is not such a bad thing.

Not only are cats “sensitive”, they’re also “communicative individuals” who respond to their human companions’ affectionate overtures. Sure, it might not be the bowl-you-over kind of love that dogs display, but in the restrained language of cats, even an upright tail or twitching ear speaks volumes when read correctly. Proof of this comes from a recent study by researchers at Paris Nanterre University, who published their findings in the journal Animal Cognition. They found that when cats hear a sentence spoken in the same tone by their human companion and by a stranger, they respond to the former while completely ignoring the latter. The conclusion: Cats do form bonds of affection with specific humans and don’t just use them, as anti-feline propaganda would have it, for food and shelter.