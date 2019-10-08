The withering

Elections are due in Haryana and Maharashtra later this month and the Congress is still too busy losing itself to take on the BJP. Over four months after being crushed by the Narendra Modi led-BJP in the general elections, it hasn’t stopped being in decline. The stories in both states, erstwhile Congress bastions, where it has been the defining pole of political competition, are similar. In both, the incumbent BJP has rallied together a broad coalition of the non-dominant castes, the non-Marathas in Maharashtra and non-Jats in Haryana, while also making inroads in the dominant castes through the politics of fear and favour, strategies of carrot and stick. In both, it has broken both its ally and its political opponent, quite literally, weaning to its side MLAs and other defectors from their ranks. And in both, the Congress has been unresisting. Its leaders have squabbled loudly, and there have been high-profile exits. Like former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who has complained bitterly of the party’s “internal contradictions”, “feudal attitudes” and “medieval conspiracies”. The Lok Sabha wound may still be too fresh but there has been little or no evidence of a prescription in terms of setting the agenda, showcasing new leaders or scripting a compelling story.

It matters that, as new polls come around, the Congress does not look up to the task of picking itself up from its setbacks. That the party may be giving tidy walkovers to its rival in Haryana and Maharashtra is consequential beyond these two states. It speaks of a party that, after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as president, has yet to find a new centre of gravity. One that is unable, therefore, to perform its role of the main opposition to the BJP. A large and diverse democracy like India is as much about its opposition as it is about its ruling regime, as much about the quality of political argument as it is about the victor and the winning tally. Be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the manner of implementation of the NRC in Assam and potentially elsewhere, that the BJP can have its way without a sense of the limits of its own power is in large part due to the Congress withering. The BJP is able to dismiss and discount dissent and the voice of the minority because the countervailing forces are depleted so terribly.

Many in the Congress complain — not without reason — that a section of the cheerleading TV media keeps the microphone away from them, but the answer cannot be a sulk or a lament. The party has to be more imaginative, its governments in four key states could, through performance and delivery, become the megaphone it needs. Regardless of the outcome of the elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, it is not BJP dominance, but the lack of any apparent checks on it, the weakening of the call to accountability, that is reason to worry.