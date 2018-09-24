Forty Years Ago, September 24, 1978: CMs on law, order

Indian Express front page September 24, 1978 (Archive) Indian Express front page September 24, 1978 (Archive)

Formulation of an agreed code of conduct for political parties to prevent extension of political patronage to anti-social elements, revision of the Criminal Procedure Code to curb abuse of bail provisions by hardened criminals, restoration of certain powers to district magistrates and superintendents of police curtailed by the amended CrPC and expeditious disposal of criminal cases are among the suggestions made by chief ministers to bring down the crime rate and tone up law and order enforcement. The rising incidents of communal violence and atrocities against Harijans was highlighted. Some CMs referred to the link between atrocities against Harijans and the implementation of agrarian reforms.

By air to Paro

Bhutan will be linked to Calcutta by air when the Royal Bhutan Airlines is set up with Indian assistance, possibly in the “next few months”, Dawa Tsering, foreign minister of the mountain kingdom, said. Earlier in the day, Tsering held discussions with the Minister for External Affairs, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The idea for an airlines for Bhutan was mooted during the visit earlier this year by King Jigme Wangchuk Singhe. Soon a nine-member multi-disciplinary team of

officials was set up to prepare a report on the proposal. The report is almost ready. Details on whether the small aircraft required to land at Paro, 25 miles from Thimpu, would be purchased “by us or run under charter from the Indian Airlines” had yet to be worked out. Tsering said the new airline would be managed by Indian Airlines “since we do not have the personnel to run an airlines”.

Pak-China deal

China will purchase 10 ships from Pakistan on cash payment over the next five years under an agreement signed in Islamabad, according to Radio Pakistan. The Chinese Ambassador said the accord would strengthen economic relations.

