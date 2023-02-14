Happy Valentine’s Day: Love aaj kal

For those who have come of age in the smartphone era, the innocence, kitsch and sheer terror that went along with trying to start up an analogue romance might well be unimaginable. Before dating apps, Valentine’s Day was both an opportunity and an excuse for adolescents and young adults. In the heady days of a newly-liberalised economy, across towns and cities, greeting cards would be purchased, perhaps even a heart-shaped box of mediocre chocolates, obviously and garishly red. Greeting cards — Hallmark and Archies — would express a very personal yearning that a more conservative and less global middle class kid couldn’t articulate.

2023, of course, is not 1993. Now, there is a vast digital bazaar of prospective partners, and the pain of rejection is eased by the analgesic of a private, behind-the-scenes “left swipe”. GIFs and memes, as mass produced as the greeting cards of old, replace the need for wit, and perhaps even sincerity. There are no more stolen glances. Or the need for the courage it takes to walk up to someone and say, in a gut-wrenchingly “cringe” manner, “will you be my Valentine?”, perhaps with a red rose in hand. It’s so much easier, so much less risk, in just window shopping for a date.

The Valentine’s Day explosion in India was the product of a moment. The “holiday” still exists, of course and couples young and old will continue to celebrate it in ways old and new. Even now, in places and for people who see the romantic “love” people choose for themselves as something alien, February 14 is a day that needs to be reclaimed in the name of tradition. But that ship has sailed, and those with the freedom to swipe right, perhaps, owe a little something to the nervous young people decades ago who went ahead and bought a greeting card.