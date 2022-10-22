Happy Diwali: Time to go shopping

The festive season can mean many things. Diwali may be about connecting with friends and family for some and dispelling darkness, physical and spiritual, for others. There is the metaphor, an archetype really, of the triumph of good over evil — so often deployed for cynical political ends. But this year, for the first time since the pandemic cast its pall over every celebration, there is the return of something that is ubiquitous but not often appreciated. The gift — and the shopping and consumption that fuels the economy of exchange — is back with a bang.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), shopping this festive season has exceeded last year’s figures and is almost double the amount of the pre-pandemic year (2019) at $27 billion. One way of looking at this, the economists’ way, is that “pent-up demand” has finally found release; that despite inflation and price rise, the animal spirit of the Indian consumer has been unleashed. But that’s only part of the story.

There is a way, in the milieu of late capitalist patriotism, to think of spending as a duty. After all, all that shopping spreads wealth and makes the economy go round. But in the exchange of gifts, in the giving spirit of the season, there is also something more important than pecuniary benefit. Business relationships are set up through the exchange of gifts, as are social hierarchies. As Marcel Mauss pointed out, it is in the act of gift exchange that society is set up. And it is that social structure that Covid-19 threatened. Yes, the shopping spree this Diwali is an expression of pent-up demand. But that demand is not merely for things — gadgets, cars, clothes and phones. It is, more importantly, a mass act of reaching out and building social connections. That’s what makes the happiest of Diwalis — the bonds with others.