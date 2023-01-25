Writing as therapy

At the start of the new year, in a series of tweets, British playwright, screenwriter, novelist and filmmaker Hanif Kureishi revealed a turn of events on Boxing Day in Rome that has put into peril his ability to ever walk or write again — a grievous fall that had injured his spine and resulted in partial paralysis of the arms and the legs. But what it has not impacted is his mental acuity and his ability to tell stories. Transcribed initially by his wife Isabella, and then, his son Carlo, Kureishi has been sending out dispatches from his hospital bed on his debilitation and telling the story of his life “like a Beckettian chattering mouth”.

The tweets, collated daily on Kureishi’s Substack newsletter, have opened up a whole new readership for the 68-year-old, known for screenplays such as My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), My Son the Fanatic (1997, based on his own short story) and novels such as The Buddha of Suburbia (1990) and Intimacy (1998). The Kureishi Chronicles, as they are called, offer, in the writer’s words, “Writing on writing; sex and drugs and music, TV shows and writers I admire, my memories, among other matters.”

These are things Kureishi has mined to perfection, but what sets them apart this time is the nuanced percipience of what being dependent on others does to oneself. Kureishi speaks of feeling “crumpled and uneven”, unable to perform even the simplest of actions that he once took for granted; of the “vulnerability and frustration” of his condition, that has, like a bomb, altered all his relationships; of his poignant desire to be able to write once more. This is a writer writing as much for an audience as for himself, trying to find succour in the life of the mind when the body is unyielding; to articulate through his fears and frailties the certainties and joys that the writing life brought him. The Kureishi Chronicles are both a meditation and a supplication of a writer in search of renewed life, and of hope.