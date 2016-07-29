July 29, Forty Years Ago: Govt-Oppn Talks

Union Law Minister H.R. Gokhale told MPs’ Consultative Committee that he hoped to start formal discussions with the opposition parties on the proposed constitutional amendments from August 7. The date had been agreed to in consultation with the opposition parties.

Gokhale said the full report of the Swaran Singh Committee would be available in a few days. He assured the members that sufficient time would be given to them to study in detail such constitutional amendments as were finally accepted by the government. Emphasising the importance of bringing about changes in the Constitution, the minister said that the Congress president had constituted the Swaran Singh Committee in the discharge of the important responsibility, which lay on the majority party in Parliament which also happened to be the country’s leading party.

Life On Mars

The Viking spacecraft scooped up a fistful of soil on Mars, starting the first scientific test for life on another planet. “That’s clearly a mark in the surface that’s been made by the (sampler) arm,” said Viking spokesman Al Hibbs, as a picture flashed back 345 million km to earth. The photograph showed the three metre mechanical arm safely stowed back inside the bug-like vehicle.

Quake In China

China suffered one of its worst catastrophies in history, an earthquake which hit a densely populated town 150 km east of Peking. Observers said the quake could have killed hundreds and hundreds of people.

Uganda-UK Ties Off

Britain decided to break off relations with Uganda, UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Crosland announced. France has agreed to represent British interests there, he said.

Nagi Reddy Dead

The Revolutionary Communist Party chief, Tarimila Nagi Reddy, died in Hyderabad.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App