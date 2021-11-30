November 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Gurdwara explosion

Three persons were killed on Sunday in an explosion in Gurdwara Gurdarshan Prakash at Mehta Chowk, headquarters of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. At the time of the explosion, the Sant was away in Barer village in Gurdaspur district. He returned to his headquarters, about 40 km from Amritsar, on hearing about the incident. The explosion brought down a major part of the gurdwara complex. The three dead were disciples of Sant Bhindranwale. A case under section 302 IPC and section 4 of the Indian Explosives Act was registered on a complaint lodged by Dhara Singh, a confidant of the Sant and establishment in-charge at the gurdwara. The explosion, which occurred at 12.30 pm, killed Jaswant Singh (20), Sukhmandhir Singh (13) and Gajjan Singh (27). It destroyed the community kitchen in the gurdwara.

Assam tense

The Army stood by to help the civil administration and CRPF units were deployed at sensitive points in Assam on Sunday, on the eve of the 13-hour “Rasta roko” programme beginning at 5 am on Monday. This is the first time since the suspension of the stir last year that the agitation leadership has asked the people to agitate actively in the face of heavy police arrangement and the possibility of violence. The Governor of Assam and Meghalaya, Prakash Mehrotra, has already announced that all highways will be kept open.

Meeting disrupted

Congress (I) workers indulged in fist-fighting and snatched the microphone from the dais at the meeting of the Hindu Raksha Sammelan in Jalandhar on Sunday when Sankaracharya Niranjandev Tirath of Puri was speaking. The provocation for the Congress (I) workers to disturb the meeting was the Sankaracharya’s criticism of the Congress (I) for “downgrading Hinduism” in the country. The Sankaracharya held Mrs Gandhi responsible for the present plight of Hinduism.