April 14, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat stir off

Junior doctors and medical students in Gujarat “unconditionally” called off their 102-day agitation for the abolition of reservations in post-graduate courses in five medical colleges. The agitation which claimed 42 lives and, at one stage, threatened to engulf the state in a class war was withdrawn after a fresh bout of negotiations between the government and junior doctors at Gandhinagar. The Gujarat Junior Doctors’ Association President Dr Vaishnav admitted at a press conference that it was not possible to continue the agitation because of certain circumstances, including rift amongst medicos. The doctors did not press for their formula of allowing choice of specialties to only those who pass their MBBS with 55 per cent marks.

Dange expelled

Sripad Amrit Dange has been thrown out of the Communist Party of India. The end of his association with the party, which spans half a century and more, came with the CPI national council adopting a resolution expelling him. None of the 110 members voted against the resolution, which also sought to answer some of the important questions raised by Dange in party fora. Dange stayed out of the meeting. But even those who toed his line agreed that the manner in Dange fought for them was “unbecoming of a communist”.

Bangladesh tornado

A tornado hit Noakhali in Bangladesh killing at least 35 people and injuring over 2,000, besides causing immense crop damage. This is the biggest tornado this year.

Coca-Cola in China

Coca-Cola is being bottled for the first time in China and will flow like the famous Maotai liquor in the Grand Hall of the People. The first Coca Plant in China has begun operations in the middle of a paddy field outside Peking.