March 29, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat Talks Fail

Talks to end the 83-day strike in Gujarat ended in failure in Delhi with the state’s Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki asserting that “reservations are non-negotiable”. The chief minister said that as a basis for compromise between the pro and anti-reservationist groups, a formula has been suggested that having accepted the principle of reservation, a committee will be constituted to examine the question of standards for the choice of subjects at the post-graduate level and the procedure to be adopted for giving due weight to the matter of merit in medical colleges. “I am pained that this formula was rejected by the anti-reservationists, the Gujarat,” the chief minister said, adding that he has no malice against the students.

Anjaiah’s Foreign Trip

Political circles in Hyderabad are evincing keen interest in Andhra Chief Minister T Anjaiah’s proposed trip to Malaysia, next month. He will be accompanied by about 400 delegates to attend the World Telugu Conference. The list has not been made. But knowledgeable sources say that it will include MPs, MLAs, and cultural figures. The current budget session is expected to be adjourned for the period the cabinet is out of the country.

Malkhan In Delhi

Malkhan Singh, the Chambal dacoit who carries a reward of 70,000 on his head, is suspected to be in Delhi. The report received by the Delhi police from its counterpart in Madhya Pradesh comes in the wake of the dacoit’s reported desire to surrender before the prime minister.

World Bank Aid

India will need one billion dollars from the World Bank in 1982-83, the third year of its five-year plan, to finance its development needs. The finance minister S Venkataraman conveyed this to the Bank’s outgoing head Robert Mcnamara who is on a visit to Delhi.