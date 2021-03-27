March 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Solanki Steps In

Negotiations for breaking the deadlock on the reservation issue entered a crucial phase with Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki stepping in to persuade the rival medico groups to come to an agreement. The CM flew in on the summons of the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Shortly after his arrival, he held discussions first with the PM and then with the home minister. This was followed by separate talks with the reservationists and anti-reservationists. Solanki was cautiously hopeful of the outcome of this round of discussions after his meetings. He said the prime minister had told him to listen to both groups patiently and come to an amicable solution.

Gujarat Violence

Two youths lost their lives, one due to injuries received as a result of stoning and the other because of suffocation as a result of teargas in Ahmedabad. Sporadic incidents of violence continued in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile to leaders of the medicos — Amit Shah and Ramesh Gandhi — expressed the hope that the talks currently on at Delhi will yield positive results.

Farmers’ Rally

A mammoth rally of farmers converged at the Boat club in Delhi to demand remunerative prices for their produce and a greater allocation of funds for the agriculture sector. The Asli Kisan Rally led by the Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar included representatives of the left parties as well industrial workers. Devi Lal (Lok Dal) and Prakash Singh Badal (Akali Dal) were also present.

Colour TV For Asiad

The Asian Games Special Committee has mooted a proposal to start colour transmission of the games. Several officials of the Information and Broadcasting ministry also feel that the games should be an opportunity for India to begin colour transmission.