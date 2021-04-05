April 5, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Setback In Gujarat

The possibility of Gujarat returning to normal has become bleak with the dissolution of the all-party peace committee headed by former chief minister Babubhai Patel, the medico leaders’ pledge to fight to the finish and the threat by 1.5 lakh panchayat workers to join the agitation. Patel said that an impression had been created that the peace committee has become ineffective. Opposition leaders had earlier expressed disillusionment with the committee saying that it had failed to pay heed to its complaints of government highhandedness against the protesters. Former Chief Minister and Lok Dal leader Chimanbhai Patel had announced his resignation from the committee saying that it had lost its credibility and utility. A BJP spokesperson said the party had decided to stay away from the committee.

New Political Party

The splinter Lok Dal group led by Banarsi Das and Charanjit Yadav will convert into a new party at its first convention on April 5. Yadav said that the party will be called Democratic Party in English and Janvadi Party in Hindi. He said that the convention will authorise some members to explore possibilities of developing alliances with other secular and democratic parties.

States On Sixth Plan

Most states have opposed a uniform set-up for the formulation, execution and monitoring of the Sixth Plan. At the State Planning Ministers Conference, the Planning Commission style set-up by the Centre found favour with only two states – Bihar and UP. A uniform pattern could not be set for the entire country given the vastness and diversity in the country. The example of the panchayati raj system, which differs from state to state, was cited as an example. Planning Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari and Planning Commission member Manmohan Singh agreed that a uniform system may not deliver the goods.