March 24, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat talks on

The anti-reservationist medicos from Gujarat have evolved four formulas to end the deadlock on the complex issue of reservation of seats at the post-graduate level in medical colleges. A spokesperson of the medicos, however, made it clear that all these formulae were “negotiable,” and they would not take a rigid stance on the matter in the meeting with the prime minister. Before the meeting, the prime minister held talks with special emissary Jaisukhlal Hathi and Union ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Giani Zail Singh. According to confirmed sources, an agreement is on the card, though the doctors are reconciled to the fact that reservation will continue, with different provisions in areas requiring specialists.

Assam thaw

While the censure motion against the Taimur ministry was taken up in the assembly, the dissident minister Joychandra Nagabanshi announced the withdrawal of his resignation “on advice from my group of tea garden labour MLAs after talks with them”. According to confirmed sources, an appointment with the PM is part of the deal offered to the rebels.

Pakistan protests

Pakistan’s opposition, their ranks decimated by widespread protests, failed to win widespread support for the protests. An exception was Sind province, an electoral stronghold of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, where buses were stoned. In Karachi, the police arrested one of the few remaining leaders of the newly-launched Movement for the Restoration of Democracy.

Antulay’s paper

Maharashtra CM, A R Antulay, has decided to set up an autonomous body to launch a daily newspaper. He had not discussed the proposal to start the daily in the Cabinet but announced it in the Assembly on March 11.