The underlying momentum in the Indian economy appears to be holding up in a challenging global environment. Several agencies have recently upgraded their estimates for India’s growth this year — for instance, ADB and Moody’s raised their forecasts for the year to 7 per cent, and OECD to 7.1 per cent. In the latest State of the Economy report, economists at the RBI have noted that a range of high-frequency indicators across both the industry and services segments indicate that the economy continues to show strength. There are, however, pain points that must not be lost sight of.

GST collections have been healthy. As the RBI report points out, GST revenue has, for four straight months, recorded double-digit growth. Alongside, electricity demand has been robust, and petrol consumption healthy. The index of industrial production has grown at 6.8 per cent in the first half of the year. Demand appears strong in both urban and rural areas — passenger vehicle sales have grown at an impressive pace in both segments, and sales of two-wheelers and tractors have been robust in rural areas. Exports have continued to grow at a good pace — merchandise exports were up 18.5 per cent in the first two quarters of this year, aided perhaps by the fall in the rupee. Government spending has also been supportive — the Centre’s capex grew by 18 per cent during April-August.